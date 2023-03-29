Andy Warhol portraits up for sale on eBay









After being a mainstay of the modern art world, the Andy Warhol Collection has made portraits available for purchase on eBay. Warhol rose to prominence in the art world in the mid-20th century, a time when he embraced and pioneered pop art while also working with various musicians throughout his career.

While some photos included are frames of Warhol himself, there are also many different celebrity portraits, including photos of action stars like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Aside from celebrities, there are also portraits of rock stars of the time, such as Ozzy Osbourne and Blondie’s Debby Harry.

Along with his art career, Warhol was heavily associated with the underground rock scene, having a hand in producing The Velvet Underground’s debut album The Velvet Underground and Nico. David Bowie would later write the tribute song ‘Andy Warhol’ on his album Hunky Dory.

The collection also includes action shots of famous artists, from Rolling Stone photographer Annie Leibowitz setting up a shot to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers coming offstage in the ’80s during their True Confessions tour. The proceeds will go to support The Andy Warhol Foundation, which raises money for the advancement of visual arts. The foundation has since earned $280million in cash grants in the US and has donated pieces to over 322 institutions worldwide. The prices of these photos range from $100 to $24,000.