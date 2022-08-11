Andy Warhol’s college paintings are being auctioned by his relatives









Andy Warhol’s family members are auctioning a selection of early paintings that he made during his years at art school.

The late artist’s nephew, James Warhola, is selling the artworks along with his six siblings. They inherited the work from his parents, Paul and Anne, who died in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The material which is getting auctioned includes Nosepicker 1 (1948) and Living Room (1947), which is very different from the style Warhol became famous for.

There are ten paintings in total going up for auction that Warhol produced while studying at the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie-Mellon University) between 1945 and 1949.

“Our parents passed away several years ago, so that’s one of the reasons we’ve had to consider selling them,” James said in an interview with the Tribune Review. “It’s not something we’ve wanted to do, but it’s the only way you divvy up an estate, and there’s a whole bunch of us who could use a few extra dollars.”

He continued: “It’s a unique position to be put into. Usually, you’re sorting out furniture and figuring out who gets the house or if you sell the house, and here my parents left us these 10 beautiful paintings”.

“My parents always thought they would be valuable and helpful to us after they were gone, so I’m kind of carrying out their wishes,” said the 67-year-old. “We’re all getting pretty old — my oldest brother’s in his late 70s — so this will be very helpful to us.”

An auction house is yet to be decided, but for more information about the artwork, visit here.