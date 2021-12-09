Andy Serkis says he wants to make another ‘Venom’ film









Earlier this year, the much-awaited sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit Venom came out as an another addition to a big year for Marvel. Like Eternals, the new Andy Serkis project was hit with a range of mixed reviews and was criticised by many but it became one of the biggest commercial successes of 2021 because, quite simply, a Marvel project is usually too big to fail when it comes to the financial returns after releases.

Starring Tom Hardy again, Venom: Let There Be Carnage explored a wide range of subjects that had been discussed in public spaces throughout this year as well as the last – ranging from LGBTQ+ issues to police brutality and the breakdown of the family unit in modernity. Director Andy Serkis insisted that he wanted to use the surreal elements of a superhero film to tell a story from a specific and relevant human framework.

Not just that, Serkis also explored other issues that have been plaguing us like capital punishment through scenes containing death by lethal injection. In many ways, this was Serkis’ attempt to conduct a commentary on the modern condition through the most effective medium available to filmmakers right now – a widely appealing Marvel film.

In a recent interview, Serkis claimed that he is already gearing up for the opportunity to direct the third instalment of the Venom franchise with Tom Hardy if the studio gave him the chance. He is already assuring fans that there is a good chance that this will happen even though he doesn’t want anyone to count their chickens just yet. “It’s such a wonderful world to play in,” Serkis exclaimed while explaining why he loves the universe of the film so much.

According to Serkis, the sequel to Venom got it right because it never delved too deep into the Marvel system where the humour is completely self-referential and not in a good way. He claimed that those kinds of gags defeat the purpose of the jokes because the audience loses interest in the characters that the actors are playing and focus on the actors having fun instead.

Watch the latest trailer for the new Venom film below.