Lost Lands: Andy Ball photographs the devastating impact of sand mining in Cambodia









Our photography features take a varied trip through time and space; this week, we’re taking a journey to Cambodia in the modern day, but not for leisure. In recent years, the country has become well-established as a holiday destination, especially among thousands of Western gap-year students looking to immerse themselves in an unfamiliar culture. Like its neighbouring country Vietnam, Cambodia was developmentally hampered by civil unrest over the 20th century, chiefly during the Cambodian Civil War and the subsequent rule of the ruthless Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot.

Between 1975 and 1979, the Cambodian genocide led to around two million deaths. Following Pol Pot’s subsequent expungement, it took many years for the country to return to relative peace. Over the past four decades, Cambodia has managed to realign itself within the global community thanks to widespread industrial development. Recently, capital injection from Cambodia’s blooming clothes manufacturing and tourism industries has given rise to advanced urbanisation and gentrification.

For this week’s collection, I spoke to Andy Ball, a British photographer and videographer currently stationed in Cambodia, where he looks to use his lens to explore the country’s vibrant culture amid meteoric industrial development. Today, we’re excited to introduce his ‘Lost Lands’ collection, which highlights the negative impacts of Cambodia’s burgeoning sand mining activity.

“Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh has undergone rapid development over the last decade. As part of this, many of Phnom Penh’s surrounding lakes and wetlands are in the process of being filled in or already have for development projects using sand pumped from the Mekong River,” Ball recently told me of the project’s focus. “It’s a controversial topic in Cambodia that’s created a lot of violent conflict between the communities that rely on these lakes and wetlands, the developers and the government.”

“When I arrived in 2019, I took an interest in starting to document what was happening at Beoung Tompun, Phnom Penh’s largest lake, that’s being filled in for a satellite city,” Ball continued. “Around 1,000 households rely on the lake for housing, farming, and fishing. Over the last few years, many of these communities have been evicted or inevitably will be in the future. What’s happening on the lake is a microcosm for Cambodia’s modern-day land conflicts, as communities all over the country grapple with displacement for various development projects and concessions. I think that’s what makes the filling in of Phnom Penh’s lakes and wetlands so interesting to document”.

He added: “Whilst photographing the lake, I started to take an interest in Cambodia’s sand mining boom. Over the last few years, there’s been a dramatic increase in sand mining operations on the Mekong in Cambodia, especially around Phnom Penh, to keep up with the rising demand for sand. Sand is a key ingredient in cement production, so it’s also being extracted to keep up with the capital’s construction boom. The sand mining operations are poorly regulated, resulting in extraction rates far higher than sand can be replenished naturally. This has devastating consequences for communities across the entire supply chain, from where it’s being extracted from along the river to the sites where it’s used, such as on the lakes”.

Following his work on the social disruption on Beoung Tompun Lake, Ball conducted further research and duly pursued his interest in the devastating impacts of sand mining. “I reached out to Julian Leyland at the University of Southampton, who’s been working with a group of researchers from the UK, Cambodia and Vietnam to look into how sand mining operations are disturbing the balance of the Mekong River. I was fortunate enough that Julian agreed to support the project, and over the last year, we’ve been collaborating to produce this photo series and a documentary,” Ball said of the project’s conception.

“The collaboration has been about putting a human element on the research that the team has been doing, such as how riverbank collapses are exacerbated by the mining and what that means for communities living along the Mekong’s banks. I think there’s a lot of value in examining both the scientific and human story elements together, as it presents the issue to a wider audience and shows people what’s at stake for those who rely on the river.”

The following photographs were collected and published as part of an ongoing collaboration with researchers at the University of Southampton. The full exhibition is published in the Royal Geographical Society online collection.

Hak Bopha, a grocery and gravel seller, stands for a portrait behind her house, which was partly destroyed by a riverbank collapse on the banks of the Mekong River. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

In recent years, Cambodia’s construction boom has seen gated communities, satellite cities, and high-rise condominiums dramatically alter the city’s skyline, with real estate developers pricing out low-income communities while marketing to the elite of Cambodian society. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Sand mining barges extract sand from the Mekong, a river that supports the livelihoods of an estimated 60million people in the region. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Construction workers take a ferry after finishing work at Koh Pich, or Diamond Island, Cambodia’s first artificial island built on the Mekong. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

A fisher, who requested anonymity due to fear of retribution from authorities and the well-connected sand mining companies operating in the area, catches snails in the Mekong as sand mining barges work in the background. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Sand mining barges extract sand in Rokar Koang Commune. Along with being one of the most heavily mined stretches of the Mekong in Cambodia, it was also the site of two riverbank collapses in 2021. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

A photo taken by a local on November 23rd, 2021, shows a crack that appeared on the main road that passes through Rokar Koang. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

In Chhai Heng, a remorque driver, stands for a portrait at his house next to one of two river bank collapses that happened in 2021 along the same road in Rokar Koang. In the distance, sand barges deliver sand to the capital Phnom Penh. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Workers fill bags with sand pumped from the Mekong to protect a very recent riverbank collapse in Boeung Leu village, Kandal Province, from further erosion. Eight families were impacted by the collapse, with four already relocated to the main road in the village. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Sand pumped from the Mekong fills Boeung Tompun, Phnom Penh’s largest wetland, to make way for a new satellite city. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Middlemen load their bikes with water mimosa, a crop commonly growing on the wetlands, before selling it at one of the city’s bustling markets. More than 1,000 families live and depend on the Boeung Tompun wetlands for housing, farming and fishing. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

A man exercises at a park in Borey Peng Huoth, one of Phnom Penh’s largest gated communities. Sand pumped from the Mekong and Bassac rivers was used to fill in the Sen Sok and Boeung Reach Sei wetlands, as well as the Boeung Chhouk lake. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Tayang Sam, a construction worker from Cambodia’s remote Ratanakiri Province, casts his net on sand pumped from the Mekong into the wetlands. Four years ago, he could catch between 50 and 60 kilograms of fish each day, but now he says there’s “nothing to catch”. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Diet Savon harvests water mimosa, a popular vegetable that commonly grows on the wetlands. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Houses rumoured to belong to Cambodia’s elite are built on a filled-in section of the Boeung Tumpun. The wetlands store 70% of the rain and wastewater from Phnom Penh, helping to prevent the city from flooding during the wet season. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Children play in puddles at a sand deposit site on the outskirts of Phnom Penh. In the background, a Buddhist temple sits in front of Koh Norea, a new reclamation project on the Mekong. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Om Vi (right) and Chip Srey Vas pull up their nets as a sand dredger drives past. In 1996, Vi could catch up to 200 kilograms of fish a day, but from 2000 onwards, this was reduced to just ten kilograms daily. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

An aerial view of Koh Norea, Phnom Penh’s second artificial island on the Mekong. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

The houses of morning glory and mimosa farmers near a filled-in section of the Boeung Tompun wetlands at dusk. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)

Sand mining workers look on as a fisher casts his net into a temporary lake created by one of Phnom Penh’s latest major land reclamations along the Mekong River. (Credit: Andy Ball/University of Southampton)