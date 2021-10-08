Andrew Lloyd Webber dismisses 'Cats' film as "ridiculous"









The 2019 adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical Cats by Tom Hooper was panned by anyone and everyone with eyes, with many people claiming it was one of the worst films of the 21st century.

Described as an “airless, lifeless bubble of a film,” the film had no coherence and proudly displayed horrendous character design.

However, some of the film’s stars, like Jennifer Hudson and James Corden, maintained that Cats was good. “It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood,” Hudson said in an interview with Total Film.

She added, “I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of. Yeah, I got to be Grizabella the Glamour Cat!”

One person who was severely unimpressed by the film’s adaptation was Andrew Lloyd Webber, who blamed the director for deviating from the immensely successful theatrical version. “The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided, as he had with Les Mis, that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show. The whole thing was ridiculous.”

In a recent interview, Lloyd Webber stood by his previous remarks by claiming that only one good thing came out of the entire ordeal. He was so angered by Cats that he went out and immediately purchased a puppy. Only the love of a cute little dog helped him get through the pain of having his legacy wrecked.

“‘Cats’ was off-the-scale all wrong,” Lloyd Webber commented. “There wasn’t really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, ‘Oh, God, no.’ It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy.”

Adding, “I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog. The airline wrote back and said, ‘Can you prove that you really need him?’ And I said ‘Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats.’ Then the approval came back with a note saying, ‘No doctor’s report required.'”

Recently, Lloyd Webber’s brand new musical version of Cinderella arrived in the West End in London after a delay caused by the pandemic. Watch a teaser of it below.

