Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones set to star in new Carl Sagan biopic









American astronomer Carl Sagan was undoubtedly among the most influential figures of the 20th century, known for his insightful and entertaining meditations on the vast mysteries of the cosmos. Now, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to add to Sagan’s extensive legacy by starring in a new biopic which will be directed by Sebastián Lelio.

Titled Voyagers, the film is set in 1977 during the important period when NASA was making the necessary preparations for the Voyager missions. Sagan famously worked in a team that attempted to create an accompanying message that captured the fundamental aspects of what it means to be human. Coincidentally, this project also kickstarted Sagan’s love story with documentarian Ann Druyan which is the focus of the new biopic.

In a new statement, Lelio said: “As a nine-year-old boy growing up during Chile’s dictatorship, Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan’s TV series Cosmos had a profound impact on me, igniting my fascination with life’s biggest questions and mysteries. It is a dream to make a movie about the Golden Record and, within it, the inspiring love story between Carl and Ann. I’m thrilled that Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be at the centre of this epic romance set against the infinite backdrop of space and time.”

Druyan added: “Imagine falling madly, truly in love with one of the greatest humans who ever lived while creating a complex message about what it is to be alive, a golden record affixed to the first interstellar spacecraft launched by our species, bound to sail the Milky Way galaxy long after Earth ceases to exist. It takes a movie to bring that mythic experience, that cosmic love story to vivid life.”