Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan responds to sexual abuse allegations









Andrew Callaghan, the popular American journalist known for Channel 5 and All Gas No Brakes, has responded to the sexual abuse allegations that have surfaced against him. Following the release of his HBO documentary This Place Rules, multiple women came out with their stories of abuse and sexual coercion.

In a TikTok video, Caroline Elise alleged that Callaghan had coerced her into participating in sexual activities against her wishes. Another individual named Dana claimed that Callaghan had harassed her by demanding sex and then did the same when he invited her to a dinner under the guise of apologising to her.

In a new Instagram post, Callaghan acknowledged his actions: “Up until this point, I didn’t really realise I had this pattern that had affected multiple people. I’d also like to apologise for my silence. I think when this stuff first came out, I was in a state of denial and shock. I was just riding the high from my movie that came out, then within 48 hours I was denounced by my closest collaborators. I spiralled into a mental health crisis.”

He continued: “I just want to express my complete sympathy, respect and support for anyone who I’ve done wrong by, and I really want to do better and be fully accountable for everything that I’ve done. I’ve always taken no for an answer, I’ve never overstepped that line.”

The journalist added: “A lot of the things that have been said online about me are not true. A lot of things are missing important contextual information that I think would change people’s interpretations, but I’m not here to invalidate anyone’s experience. I hope young men in particular can use my mistakes to learn.”

Watch Callaghan’s response below.