Andrew Bird announces new album ‘Outside Problems’









American indie rocker Andrew Bird has announced a new album, Outside Problems.

The LP will be Bird’s 15th solo album and 19th overall, counting his 2021 collaborative album with Jimbo Mathus, These 13, and his three studio works credited to Andrew Bird’s Bowl of Fire.

“None of these songs were recorded with the intent of making an album.” He explained, “I just happened to capture moments of melodic exploration over a period of time.”

The record is a follow-up to his 2022 LP Inside Problems. “Outside Problems, out 7/21, was primarily recorded outdoors and is both a precursor and extension of the world built with Inside Problems,” Bird shared on his social media. “Listen closely to hear seeds of ideas that grew into the songs on Inside Problems.”

To preview the new album, Bird has released the LP’s first single, ‘Mo Teef’. The new song comes with a video directed by Tyler Manson in partnership with the clothing brand Patagonia.

Manson used footage from Patagonia films – including Blue Heart, a documentary about preserving wild rivers in Europe featuring a score by Bird – the new video. The visualiser compiles nature footage from British Columbia, Japan, the Balkans, and Tasmania.

Watch the video for ‘Mo Teef’ down below. Outside Problems is set for a July 21st release.