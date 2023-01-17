Andrew Abrahams opens up about the new Huey P. Newton documentary









In the context of American politics, Huey P. Newton should always be counted among the most important political activists. The co-founder of the Black Panthers, Newton was an intellectually gifted leader whose resistance against oppression inspired people all over the world.

Filmmakers Andrew Abrahams and Herb Ferrette have made a new documentary titled American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton, which has already started garnering attention from critics. It focuses on the infamous murder trial where Newton was accused of shooting and killing a police officer.

Newton had opened up about the incident in his moving autobiography, Revolutionary Suicide, but the directors decided to explore the untold aspects of the trial. In an interview with Deadline, Abrahams said: “When we think about great trials, we don’t think of this one. But when you start to look at it, it actually is.”

Abrahams added: “What the defense team led by Charles Garry did was basically challenge the systemic racism that was present in the court system and especially in the jury selection process. We were used to a jury of 12 white men, basically. And that really had not been challenged up until the time. What he did was bold and brave and also came with a lot of risk.”

While talking about the distribution plans, Abrahams revealed: “We will be distributing it educationally. We think this has a good a good place in the education market. We want to use it for universities and law schools and law firms. In terms of broader distribution, we don’t have a deal yet. Maybe that’ll change if we get a nomination.”

