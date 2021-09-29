Singer-songwriter Andrea Martin has died aged 49







Acclaimed R&B singer and songwriter, Andrea Martin, has passed away at the age of 49.

The sad news was announced via a message on the stars Instagram page overnight (September 28th) requesting donations to assist with her memorial fund.

A separate statement was also posted reading: “Dear family and friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie’.”

“Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime,” it read.

Adding: “We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalise arrangements at this time, Once finalised, we will be sure to post arrangements.”

Before concluding with the message: “Forever a legend. April 14, 1972 – September 27, 2021.”

Throughout her career, Martin co-wrote huge hits like ‘Before You Walk Out of My Life’ by Monica, ‘Wish I Didn’t Miss You’ by Angie Stone and En Vogue’s classic ‘Don’t Let Go (Love)’.

She also worked with the likes of Leona Lewis, who led the tributes writing on Instagram: “Last night I sat at my piano & felt drawn to sing ‘Better in Time’. I played it through a number of times as it was the only song my heart felt like singing. This morning I woke up to the heartbreaking news that Andrea Martin, who wrote this song, had passed away.”

Adding: “I’m deeply saddened that such a light has been lost. Andrea was truly a musical force & wrote some of my favourite songs that touched the core of my soul. Thank you for sharing your music with me and the world angel. Thank you for giving me the gift of Better in time. Rest in love.”

Many other artists followed suit in what has been a touching outpouring of love for the late star who also released her own material in 1998 with her debut record ‘The Best of Me’.

As of yet, no cause of death has been announced.

