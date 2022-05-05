Anderson .Paak set to make directorial debut with a new comedy-drama









Anderson .Paak is known as one of the most influential rappers of his time but he is looking to move in a new creative direction. The eight-time Grammy winner has announced that he is going to venture into filmmaking and that his directorial debut – K-POPS! -will be a feature-length comedy drama about a musician.

While many details are ambiguous at this point, it has been confirmed that the narrative will revolve around a musician who travels to South Korea in order to write for K-pop icons. However, things drastically change when he realises that his lost son is an emerging K-pop star. Although he tries to get in on the success, he is soon forced to confront his inadequacies as a father.

“My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife,” Anderson .Paak explained while talking about the project. “This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son – and spending even more time with them.”

Talking about the personal nature of the production, the rapper revealed that he will star in the new film alongside his own son. Anderson .Paak added: “I knew this would be something I should write and direct, and Stampede Ventures took a chance and trusted that I could pull this off. I’m excited to bring it to the big screen.”

Anderson .Paak is developing this new project with rapper Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park. “As a long time friend of Anderson’s I’ve seen him expand his creative vision time and time again,” said Park. “I also can’t wait for the world to meet his son, Soul Rasheed, who I know everyone is going to love.”

