Ana de Armas recalls heartwarming Robert De Niro story









The actor Ana de Armas has revealed that Robert De Niro is responsible for one of her father’s biggest surprises.

Recently hosting Saturday Night Live, de Armas revealed in her opening monologue that she worked with the veteran actor of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, during her very first American movie, Hands of Stone in 2016. “He told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family,’” she told the audience, “he even asked me for their phone number”.

Though she forgot to give the actor their phone number, De Niro decided to seek them out anyway, with de Armas explaining: “One day, out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad”. Picking up, she recalled that her father was “hysterical” before eventually explaining his excitement, stating, “Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work”.

“I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors,” the actor, who was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Blonde, concluded.

The actor is next due to appear opposite Chris Evans in the Apple production Ghosted, an action comedy about two potential lovers who are bundled together on a daring international adventure.

See more Ana de Armas’ monologue! pic.twitter.com/Tr6L76Mw1s — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 16, 2023