Ana de Armas cries after 'Blonde' gets a 14-minute ovation in Venice









Ana de Armas has starred in many iconic projects over the years, ranging from Blade Runner 2049 to No Time to Die. However, the most challenging role of her career is definitely her portrayal of the immortal Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s latest directorial effort Blonde.

Although some fans were concerned about de Armas’ rendition of Marilyn Monroe’s accent, it seems that’s not a problem. According to the reports from the Venice Film Festival, Blonde was subjected to widespread acclaim from audiences. In fact, it received a 14-minute standing ovation, bringing the actor to tears.

In previous interviews, Ana de Armas spoke about the challenging process of getting into Marilyn Monroe’s headspace. While talking about her preparation, she said: “It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried”.

An adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, Blonde is a fictionalised biopic about Monroe’s life and her personal challenges. After its celebrated premiere in Venice, the film is set to be available for streaming on Netflix later this month.

Marc Rosen, president of the group that owns Monroe’s estate, said: “Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

