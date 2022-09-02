Ana de Armas can't “understand” why ‘Blonde’ has an NC-17 rating









Ana de Armas has admitted being confused by the NC-17 rating for her new film, Blonde, in the United States, and confessed she can’t “understand” the decision.

The upcoming film has been directed by Andrew Dominik, who has based t on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. According to a synopsis, “Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

Blonde was handed a restrictive NC-17 rating earlier this year, which means that it’s advised that nobody under 18 should watch the film. As a result, the audience of the Netflix film will likely be lower than they anticipated.

In a new interview with L’officiel USA, de Armas said: “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde.

“But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Meanwhile, director Dominik told Screendaily earlier this year: “It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

