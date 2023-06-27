An ‘Among Us’ animated series is in the works









Excitement is brewing as Innersloth, the creators of the widely popular online game Among Us, has partnered with CBS Studios to develop an animated series based on the game.

The high-stakes multiplayer game involves players working to identify an alien impostor among a spaceship crew and, if its influence on Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion is anything to go by, it’s poised to thrill TV audiences.

Renowned creator Owen Dennis, celebrated for his work on Cartoon Network/Max series Infinity Train, will take the helm as the show’s creator and executive producer, as reported by Variety.

The series will stay true to the game’s premise, with a crew grappling to identify an alien shapeshifter causing chaos within their ranks. Renowned studio Titmouse, known for Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks, will craft the series’ visuals.

Innersloth team and Titmouse’s leading minds serving as executive producers. Despite no network or streaming platform currently attached, the buzz around the series continues to grow.

Considering the massive popularity of Among Us, which skyrocketed to global fame in 2020 with 500 million active users monthly, anticipation for the animated series is high. Following in the wake of shows like The Last of Us, this venture signifies the expanding influence of gaming in the broader entertainment industry.

