Amyl and the Sniffers announce deluxe version of 'Comfort To Me'









Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers have announced a deluxe expanded edition of their sophomore LP Comfort To Me, one of the best albums of 2021.

To preview the band’s upcoming tour in support of the album, which includes stops at festivals like Coachella and Shaky Knees, the band is including the entirety of Comfort To Me performed live as a part of the expanded edition of the LP.

The deluxe version also includes two vinyl LPs on clear smoke vinyl, featuring the original album and the bonus live LP recorded on a dock outside of Melbourne, a fold-out poster, and new artwork by graphic designer Bráulio Amado.

“I had all this energy inside of me and nowhere to put it, because I couldn’t perform, and it had a hectic effect on my brain, lead singer Amy Taylor explained about the original album’s recording. “Having to deal with a lot of authority during 2020 and realizing my lack of power made me feel both more self-destructive and more self-disciplined, more nihilistic and more depressed and more resentful, which ultimately fueled me with a kind of relentless motivation.”

“I became a temporary monster,” she added. “I partied more, but I also exercised heaps, read books and ate veggies. I was like an egg going into boiling water when this started, gooey and weak but with a hard surface. I came out even harder. I’m still soft on the inside, but in a different way. My brain evolved and warped and my way of thinking about the world completely changed.”

Check out the tracklisting for the expanded edition of Comfort To Me down below. The deluxe version of the album is set to drop on May 13th.

Comfort To Me Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

DISC 1

‘Guided By Angels’

‘Freaks To The Front’

‘Choices’

‘Security’

‘Hertz’

‘No More Tears’

‘Maggot’

‘Capitol’

‘Don’t Fence Me In’

‘Knifey’

‘Don’t Need A Cunt (Like You To Love Me)’

‘Laughing’

‘Snakes’



DISC 2

‘Guided By Angels (Live)’

‘Freaks To The Front (Live)’

‘Choices (Live)’

‘Security (Live)’

‘Hertz (Live)’

‘No More Tears (Live)’

‘Maggot (Live)’

‘Capitol (Live)’

‘Don’t Fence Me In (Live)’

‘Knifey (Live)’

‘Don’t Need A Cunt (Like You To Love Me) (Live)’

‘Laughing (Live)’

‘Snakes (Live)’

‘Crave (Live)’