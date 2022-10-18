Eight-part Amy Winehouse TV series in the works









Writers are working on a new scripted TV series about the life of Amy Winehouse. Halycon Studios recently bought the rights to Daphne Barak’s bestselling book Saving Amy and have plans to transform it into an eight-part series. According to reports, the series will follow the singer’s romantic relationships (as well as those with her family, including her father Mitch), her talent, her career and struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

Mal Young has been tasked with adapting Barak’s book, which charts the six months that the producer and journalist spent with Winehouse and her family. “Although her career was cut far too short,” began Halycon Studio chief executive David Ellender, “Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.”

Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 in 2011. Sam Taylor-Johnson is also working on a biopic about the singer – again based on Saving Amy. It remains unclear if the two projects are connected.

News of the forthcoming series follows an interview with Barbara Broccoli, in which the James Bond producer opened up about a “very sad” meeting she had with Winehouse when they were discussing the possibility of her recording the theme for 2008’s Quantum Of Solace.

“Well, that was a very very distressing meeting,” Broccoli recalled in The Sound of 007 documentary. “[Winehouse] was not at her best, and my heart really went out to her. She was very fragile emotionally, and, you know, you understood how she could create such moving material, because she has a great depth of feeling, and it was very, very tragic. What an incredible talent, what an incredible voice, what an incredible person she was, and it was very, very sad.”