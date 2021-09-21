Amy Winehouse's clothes and personal belongings put up for charity auction







Amy Winehouse‘s wardrobe from her ill-fated 2011 tour is up for sale. The singer’s collection of clothes and personal items are expected to make over £36,000 at a charity auction. The British star, known for her iconic hits such as ‘Rehab’ and ‘Back to Black’, tragically passed away owing to alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011. The news broke only a month after her tour was cancelled following just one performance.

The huge wardrobe boasts many items she wore during her short but illustrious career. A time capsule of the mid-late 2000s, it is an eclectic mix of garments that hark back to Winehouse’s time. This includes custom-made items for her cancelled shows, Dolce and Gabbana dresses and Fred Perry garments.

Many of Winehouse’s most iconic items of clothing are up for sale, including her unlabelled leopard print bustier, which is expected to fetch between £700 and £1,400. Additionally, her classic leopard print strapless dress from A Deadly Dames designed by Micheline Pitt is expected to earn between £3,600 and £5,100.

Among the vast array of items is included a Giorgio Armani patent handbag along with a card personally sent to the singer by the designer and a host of other custom dresses made for the 2011 tour by her stylist Naomi Parry. A lot of the clothes were sadly never worn.

The highlight of the collection is undoubtedly the green and black halter neck minidress that the late singer wore for her final stage performance in Belgrade, Serbia in June 2011. Featuring a striking bamboo and floral print it is expected to earn between £10,800 and £14,500.

The auction will be held at Julien’s Auctions, California, and executive director of the company, Martin Nolan has said: “Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history.”

He continued: “We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artefacts and wardrobe worn in her career-defining moments.”

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, the charity set up in the wake of the star’s death by her parents Mitch and Janis. Concerning itself with providing support to young people with addiction problems, the sale will provide a welcome boost.

Listen to ‘Back to Black’ below.

Comments