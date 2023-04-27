Amy Poehler’s favourite movie of all time









In the landscape of modern comedy, Amy Poehler has definitely established herself as one of the most beloved public figures. Known for her work on incredibly popular comedy shows like Saturday Night Live, Poehler has routinely demonstrated her dedication to the craft while also working as a producer on many acclaimed shows. While she has received multiple accolades for various roles, it’s her rendition of Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation that has cemented her status in the public consciousness.

Over the years, Poehler has spoken about the films that influenced her the most on multiple occasions. In fact, she was inspired to pursue acting after playing the part of Dorothy Gale in a school production of The Wizard of Oz, which left a definitive impact on her mind. In addition to her work in other acting projects throughout her school years, Poehler joined her college’s comedy improv troupe, where she developed her skills.

However, there’s one particular comedy film that Poehler claims is her favourite movie of all time. During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit where fans asked the actor details about her life, career and her preferences, one fan used the platform to query Poehler about the movie that she holds closest to her heart. The Parks and Recreation star joked around and pretended to hesitate before declaring her choice: “Oh! Well, I don’t know if I can pick just one, but The Jerk… Let’s see… The Jerk.”

She is, of course, referring to Steve Martin’s iconic 1979 comedy, which is now remembered as the role that served as his crucial career breakthrough. Martin plays the role of Navin Johnson, a man who grew up believing that he was Black while living in poverty in Mississippi. However, after discovering the reality, he embarks on a crazy adventure. Made on a budget of $4million, The Jerk became an unprecedented success and grossed $100m.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin revealed that Paramount actually passed on the idea before they took it to Universal. Looking back, the actor pointed out that The Jerk was the only film that resembled his prior comedy routines: “The only character I really did in the movies that was similar to my act was in The Jerk. I had just exhausted it in my brain, so there was no effort to do the same thing. It seemed natural that in the movies, you played a character.”

When asked whether a film like The Jerk could be made in today’s political climate, Martin responded: “I haven’t looked at The Jerk in a long time. But looking back, everyone was treated with such respect, and we had that fabulous opening with Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee singing on the porch, two very well-known blues artists. You might get a kind of knee-jerk reaction, but it would be hard to get a verdict in court against it.”