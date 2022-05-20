Amy Adams starring in 'Nightbitch' from Marielle Heller









Amy Adams has been cast in the brand new film from the Can You Ever Forgive Me? and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood filmmaker, Marielle Heller.

Her brand new project, Nightbitch, is based on Rachel Yoder’s bestselling novel of the same name, with Adams expected to star as a woman thrown into the chaotic life of raising a toddler in the suburbs. As she embraces and struggles with the tribulations of motherhood, however, she begins to see and accept that she is turning into a dog, in this strange and bizarre fantasy drama.

Stating her excitement about the new project, Heller said in a statement, “Rachel Yoder‘s book took my breath away…I haven’t felt this way about a book since I read The Diary Of A Teenage Girl many years ago. Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic”.

The filmmaker behind the 2015 film The Diary of a Teenage Girl with Bel Powley and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks, Marielle Heller is one of the most consistent filmmakers working in contemporary cinema.

Already snapping up the rights for the new project, Disney plans to start the project in September, with the film set to launch on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK in the far future.

Meanwhile, Amy Adams will star in the Disney sequel Disenchanted later this year with James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey and more. While we wait for the new trailer for the forthcoming film, check out the clip of the original, below.