American punk band Anti-Flag confirm break-up









American punk band Anti-Flag have revealed they have parted ways. They were together for over 30 years.

In a statement, the group revealed they would no longer be charging fans for subscribing to their Patreon page following their decision to part ways, and refunds would be issued within the next few weeks. Anti-Flag didn’t provide an explanation as to why they broke up.

The band shared on social media: “Anti-Flag has disbanded. The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee. I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed, the Patreon page will also be removed.”

News of their break-up arrives after the band previously wiped all of their social media accounts, which suggested they had decided to end.

Anti-Flag released their debut album Die for the Government in 1996 and released a total of 13 albums throughout their career. The politically charged band notably used their voice to support causes close to their heart, such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace.

Their final album, Lies They Tell Our Children, was released earlier this year and charted in sixth position in Germany, which is also the location of Anti-Flag’s final show on June 24th. The group were scheduled to tour North America later in 2023, but the set of shows have now been cancelled.

After starting in 1988, Anti-Flag first parted ways the following year after their formation before the Pittsburgh punks reconciled in 1992 and remained together until now.

Listen to their track ‘This Is The End (For You My Friend)’ below.