AMC announces that ‘Grease’ will return to cinemas for Olivia Newton-John tribute









AMC Theatres have announced that it will screen Grease in 135 of its cinema theatres over this coming weekend. The screenings will be shown to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, the star of the legendary musical film.

The cost for each ticket will be $5, though $1 of that will be donated to AMC’s charity, AMC Cares. All the proceeds of the donation sum will be given to breast cancer research.

Newton-John sadly passed away on August 8th on her ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley, Southern California. Her husband, John Easterling, announced her passing and said, “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

He added, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

As well as acting, Newton-John was a renowned singer and performed the hits, ‘Physical’, ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’, and the Grease classic, ‘You’re The One That I Want’. She had suffered from breast cancer three times, and as such, she was a tirelessly working advocate for breast cancer research.

The Olivia Newton-John Foundation supported research into new modes of tackling breast cancer, including the effect of plants such as cannabis on tumours. The Foundation’s mission statement reads, “Dame Olivia Newton-John has established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer. These investments in new scientific research will educate patients and their caregivers about kinder options for treating cancer.”