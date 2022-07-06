Amber Heard’s attorneys ask for verdict to be tossed out









The legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been a subject of global interest, resulting in many heated online discussions. Following the favourable verdict for Depp, Heard has criticised the decision on multiple occasions and has directed her attorneys to fight for the dismissal of the verdict.

According to her legal team, Depp “presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused” which is why the legal requirements for malice weren’t met. They also added that Depp’s attorneys “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false.”

The memorandum submitted by Heard’s team suggests that the jury selection wasn’t up to the proper standards either, claiming that this resulted in an unfair trial. The filed report points out that one of the jurors wasn’t properly vetted at all and that there is a lot of contradictory information about the individual.

The information on the jury panel list appears to be inconsistent with the identity and demographics of one of the Jurors,” the filing points out. Adding, “Juror No. 15 was apparently born in 1970, not 1945, as reported to and relied upon by the parties – including Ms. Heard – in selecting a jury panel.”

The report continued: “This warrants an investigation by this Court to determine if the Juror was in fact summoned, and whether the due process rights of the parties were bypassed. Depending upon the results of the investigation, this may justify setting aside the verdict in its entirety and setting this matter for a new trial.”

