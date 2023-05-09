Amazon Studios launch syndication arm for film and series









Amazon Studios is launching Amazon MGM Studios Distribution to syndicate new releases by MGM and Amazon Originals. They will release over 4000 new films and 17,000 episodes of TV series. The division will be headed by Chris Ottinger, who has worked at the top of MGM for more than ten years.

Ottinger will report to Vice President of worldwide licensing and distribution Brad Beale, who himself looks up to Jen Salke, the official head of Amazon and MGM Studios. A launch party in Los Angeles will take place later this month and will feature screenings of the latest Amazon Originals films and TV shows.

Jen Salke stated, “The launch of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution reinforces our commitment to bringing the very best content to audiences everywhere worldwide. With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world.”

Chris Ottinger then added, “Pioneering the distribution of Amazon Originals for Amazon Studios is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, never-before available quality content to audiences around the globe. In doing so, we will break through the current sales mold by creating custom packages that will fulfil our client’s individual content needs.”