Amazon shut down their live audio app Amp









Amazon is shutting down the Amp, a live audio streaming service they launched just last year. The app allowed users to stream their own radio show to live audiences using the free Amp music library.

When Amp was first launched in March 2022, Amazon hosted shows by Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty and Pusha T to promote the platform. However, last year, Amazon conducted staff cuts to the team behind the service.

Around 150 people were fired last October. At the time, a spokesperson commented, “Following a recent review, we’ve made the decision to consolidate a few teams so we can focus on the growth and scaling of amp”.

Now, they have announced their plans to discontinue the app.

Speaking on the decision to close the app, via GeekWire, an Amazon spokesperson stated, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close Amp. In creating amp, we tried something that had never been done before and built a product that gave creators a place where they could build genuine connections with each other, and share a common love for music.”

“We learned a lot about how live music communities interact in the process, which we are bringing to bear as we build new fan experiences at scale in Amazon Music,” they concluded.

According to Bloomberg, a memo from he head of digital music at Amazon, Steve Bloom, added, “This decision was not made quickly or easily. It only became clear after months of careful consideration determining the investments Amazon wants to make for the future.”