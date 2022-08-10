Amanda Seyfried "pressured" into filming nude scenes as a teenager









Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables and Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried has revealed that at the beginning of her career, she was pressured into undressing because of her fears of “upsetting people”.

The actor has claimed that she was pressured into filming nude scenes when just a teenager due to fears of being fired. Seyfried, now 36, discussed the “troublesome” memories she has from the beginning of her career in a lengthy new interview where she questioned how she ever let it happen in the first place.

She disclosed that she would walk around a movie set with no underwear on after being pressured into taking her clothes off for nude scenes when just 19. Seyfried then said if she was to turn back time, she would never take her clothes off in the attempt of furthering her career. Weighing in on the latest subject, the Mean Girls star then expressed her wish that there were intimacy coordinators back then, as she was put in many “uncomfortable situations”.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she said in the interview with Net-A-Porter. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Famously, Seyfried broke through in the early noughties in the ABC soap All My Children, before making her film debut in 2004’s Mean Girls.

Despite her successes, Seyfried still felt that she was an “imposter” in the industry, and wanted to do everything in her power to impress those in power. In the Net-A-Porter interview, she discussed her constant fear of upsetting her bosses, other cast members and crew, and so she did everything that was expected of her, including shooting the nude scenes that made her feel extremely uncomfortable.

