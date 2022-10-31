Alvvays dress like ZZ Top for Halloween cover of ‘La Grange’









Over the weekend, Alvvays performed a cover of ZZ Top song ‘La Grange’ while dressed in the iconic beard and hat look during their performance in Los Angeles.

As Alvvays took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on Saturday night, fans were surprised to see the group dressed in black suits and fake wizard beards to replicate ZZ Top’s trademark look. They then launched into an emphatic cover of ‘La Grange’, one of the Texas band’s best-known songs, taken from their 1973 album Tres Hombres.

It would appear that Halloween means a great deal to Alvvays, who never shy from an interesting uniform for their live shows at this spooky time of year. Back in 2017, the band hit the stage with several costumes – including a nun, a priest, and Oompa Loompas from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Last year, at Fang Fest, their Halloween show in San Francisco, the quintet played dressed up as ghoulish vampires.

The Canadian indie rockers recently dropped their third studio album, Blue Rev, which marked their first full-length release in five years. The release was previewed by the release of five singles: ‘Pharmacist’, ‘Easy On Your Own?’, ‘Belinda Says’, ‘Very Online Guy’ and ‘After the Earthquake’.

In a 3.5 star review, Far Out said of the album: “In this writer’s humble opinion, Blue Rev doesn’t quite live up to the lofty standards that Alvvays established with their first two albums. It’s a bit too varied and inconsistent to have the same impact as their previous work. But Blue Rev is still a wonderfully wonky return from indie pop’s premiere band, one that will delight fans and casual listeners alike. It might have taken half a decade, but Alvvays is back, and here’s hoping they never leave us for that long again.”

Meanwhile, ZZ Top have made a defiant and triumphant return to the road despite the death of founding bassist Dusty Hill last year. Following the release of the new live album, Raw, in July, the veteran rockers set off on a North American tour across the summer months.

Watch Alvvays channel their beard energy below.

.@alvvaysband covered ZZ Top dressed AS ZZ Top for Halloween 👏👏 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/sOhN32PKQv — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) October 30, 2022