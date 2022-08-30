Alvvays announce UK tour with record shop visits









After a half-decade-long break between studio albums, Canadian indie pop titans Alvvays are officially returning this fall with their third LP, Blue Rev. The band has already released their first previews of the new album with the singles ‘Pharmacist’ and ‘Easy On Your Own’, and the band are set to embark on a North American tour this fall, but no word has come through yet on when the quintet will visit the UK.

Until today, that is. Alvvays have revealed five new gigs that are being promoted as an “intimate run of UK shows” that will feature visits to local record shops around the country.

“The Transgressive & Record Stores Presents events will take place in association with Rough Trade (London and Birmingham shows), Crash Records (Leeds and Manchester) and Monorail (Glasgow),” the band share in a statement. “Fans can pre-order the record from these shops from now until 2nd September at 10am for exclusive pre-sale access, after which points tickets will be available on general sale.”

The record store promotions will line up with newly announced full-scale concerts that the band will undertake. The five-date jaunt will be the band’s first UK shows since 2018. Members of the band will also be signing records in person at Rough Trade East in London at lunchtime on Friday, October 7th.

Check out the dates for Alvvays’ upcoming UK tour down below. Blue Rev is set for an October 7th release.

Alvvays 2022 UK Tour Dates:

October

2nd – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

3rd – Gorilla, Manchester

5th – O2 Institute2, Birmingham

6th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

7th – Islington Assembly Hall, London