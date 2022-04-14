Alt-J announce London show to mark debut album's 10th anniversary









On April 14th, British alternative rock band Alt-J have confirmed a one-off show at Brixton Academy to celebrate their debut album’s 10th anniversary.

Their 2012 album, An Awesome Wave, will be turning 10, and the show has been planned in order to celebrate the album and the career it launched for the band. At the show, they’ll be playing the Mercury Award-winning album in full, in addition to some bonus tracks.

The one-off gig will take place at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on May 17th. The band said of the special show: “To celebrate the ten year anniversary of the album that changed our lives, we are thrilled to announce an extra show at Brixton Academy where we will play An Awesome Wave in full.”

They continued, “We know how much this record means to our fans and can’t wait to turn back the clock to 2012 with them in London’s best venue.”

Frontman Joe Newman said of the songs on the album, “We’ve never stopped playing those songs live. It didn’t just do more than our other albums in terms of sales. It became a big part of a lot of people’s formative years in a way that our other albums haven’t done.”

Although the band is touring in May, this show is being held with a special purpose. Their first album is an iconic cultural touchstone for alternative music and has shaped the scene for the past decade. If you want to score tickets for this special London gig to celebrate their album, An Awesome Wave, you can find tickets here. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22nd. You can also catch the rest of their shows on their tour in May throughout Ireland and the UK.