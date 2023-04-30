Alleged victim of Jonathan Majors given temporary order of protection









A court has decreed that the woman who is the alleged victim of Jonathan Majors is to be granted a full temporary order of protection in the ongoing case of domestic violence. The Creed III actor has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing. He is set to appear in court on May 9th.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defence lawyer, has said that the judge’s decision to grant the order is “standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence,” Chaudhry’s statement continued. “It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence of a Black man’s innocence, the District Attorney continues this false case.”

The alleged incident saw Majors assault the 30-year-old woman in question, who sustained injuries to her head and neck. Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and aggravated harassment. After being questioned by the authorities on the day of his arrest, he was released from police custody. In the initial response to the charges, Major’s team said, “he has done nothing wrong.”