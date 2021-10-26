All Time Low insist sexual abuse allegations are "completely and utterly false"









Pop-punk band All Time Low has responded to allegations made against the band’s lead guitarist, Jack Barakat, after a TikTok clip went viral. In addition to the video, another female accuser levelled damning claims against the band.

The TikTok clip is composed of a young woman saying: “Me telling everyone about how a famous pop-punk band let me on their tour bus when I was 13 and people tell me how nice it was of them.” She did not explicitly name the Maryland band, but fans assumed that her hints pointed to All Time Low.

In the comments, TikTok user Mini Grewal alleged: “They literally tried to take my bra off for their nasty collection and offered me beers. They took my friend’s phone number and prank called her for months.”

Meanwhile, on October 25th, the other female accuser stepped forward. She claimed that all her prior attempts to speak out were met with hatred from the band’s fans. She said that Barakat had “assaulted” her for years before she turned 18.

Now, the band have finally commented on the accusations. On Monday, October 25th, they took to their social media and denied all allegations, labelling them “completely and utterly false”.

The statement read: “When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behaviour within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story, and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name.”

It continued: “We have to state with outright certainty, that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false. We are investigating further the source of these false accusations and will be seeking legal recourse as we take these allegations very seriously.”

The statement concluded: “It is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false, but at this point, it is of the (utmost) importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims, and we stand collectively for truth.”

This is a developing story. See the statement in full, below.

A statement from the four of us. pic.twitter.com/tazxZAKOkr — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) October 25, 2021