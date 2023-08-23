‘All of Us Strangers’ director discusses “fearless” sex scenes with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott









According to the director of the forthcoming drama All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh, co-stars Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott share a “pretty fearless” sex scene.

Based on the novel Strangers by the Japanese novelist and screenwriter Taichi Yamada, the story follows a screenwriter who encounters his long-dead parents in the very same state as he remembers them the day they passed away. Struggling to comprehend this miracle, he engages in a relationship with the pair, whilst also falling in love with his mysterious neighbour.

Speaking about the movie, Haigh told Vanity Fair: “I wanted it to all feel very integrated, like our memories do and like how we go through life—the pain we carry around is always just there, hidden, and it can come up and feel incredibly real…It was always about that feeling when you’re just about to fall asleep or you just wake up from a dream—when everything feels a little bit strange”.

As with his other films, 2011’s Weekend and 2015’s masterful 45 Years, relationships, romance and sex play a massive part in the story, with Mescal’s Harry and Scott’s Adam sharing some passionate intercourse in one much-publicised scene in the forthcoming movie.

“I’ve been more objective in how I’ve shot sex scenes in the past,” Haigh stated, “Here, I really wanted to feel the subjective nature of having sex and what it feels like—the nervousness and the excitement and the physical sensation of being touched by someone else, and what that does to you”.

Speaking about the commitment of the two actors, the director adds: “There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together…Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were”.

