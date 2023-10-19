‘All of Our Yesterdays’: The Mac DeMarco song inspired by Oasis









The style of music that Mac DeMarco makes is in stark contrast to the bombastic world of stadium rock. Instead of gigantic singalongs, DeMarco creates intimate and wonky one-man songs pulled from DIY aesthetics and slacker inspirations. Across his catalogue, there doesn’t seem to be a single song that could be played up to the rafters of a massive stadium. But that’s not to say that he hasn’t tried.

‘All of Our Yesterdays’ from 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy certainly doesn’t fit that description. A mellow indie folk tune with prominent country influences, ‘All of Our Yesterdays’ features DeMarco’s signature laid-back vocal style and jizz-jazz instrumentation. That has little to do with, say, the arena-filling guitar tones of a band like Oasis. However, according to DeMarco himself, the song started as a way to write his own Oasis track.

“I had recently watched that Oasis documentary that came out,” DeMarco told Zane Lowe in 2019, likely referring to the movie Oasis: Supersonic that was released in 2016. “For most of my life, I was always like, ‘Nah, Blur. I’m a Blur guy. I don’t know about Oasis.’ Obviously, I had heard ‘Wonderwall’ too many times like everybody else, but then I saw that documentary and was immediately like, ‘Oh my god. This is the best band that’s ever existed.'”

“That happens with me with every rock doc, like that Queen movie came out, oh my god,” DeMarco added. “See so what happened was I was trying to write an Oasis song with this song. It doesn’t really sound like an Oasis song, but this was my attempt.”

“I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band,” DeMarco confirmed in his official statement for the release of ‘All of Our Yesterdays’. “I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out hahahahaha. I hope you enjoy, have a nice day. See ya later.”

DeMarco didn’t shy away from his love of Oasis after the song’s release. Across one week during the summer of 2019, DeMarco and his band covered the classic (What’s the Story) Morning Glory track ‘Champagne Supernova’ during live appearances in Belgium, Norway, and Sweden. During DeMarco’s appearance at the Rock Werchter festival, Australian singer-songwriter Kirin J Callinan took on lead vocal duties as the band attempted to sloppily traverse the song’s arrangement.

