When Alison Moyet defended Paul McCartney from criticism









Back in June this year, Paul McCartney made for an emphatic slice of history as the oldest headliner to grace Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. The legendary former Beatle was originally booked to perform as a headliner at the 2020 event, but the legendary festival was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When McCartney finally hit the main stage, he had hit the big eight zero and still managed to perform like he was in his 50s.

The spellbinding performance saw the octagenarian grapple the far recesses of his discography to bring new life to Beatles classics, a selection of mid-career Wings and solo hits and a scattering of brand new songs. McCartney pulled out all the stops as he invited the rock royalty of Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen to the stage and worked in a touching virtual duet with his late bandmate John Lennon.

Throughout the three-hour set, McCartney showed his dynamic virtuosity on the piano, electric and acoustic guitars and even a ukelele gifted to him by George Harrison. I echo most reactions by asserting that it was nothing short of breathtaking. If I can even remain continent for anything close to three hours when I’m 80, I will claim a personal victory.

While the set utterly enthralled most fans on June 25th, some took to social media to comment on McCartney’s waning vocal capabilities. I, for one, was surprised that the former Beatle still had such an incredible vocal range after so many years of laryngeal vibration. Anybody watching the performance expecting to hear McCartney’s 20-year-old range frankly needs a small dose of reality.

After such comments began to surface among a vocal minority on social media, some of McCartney’s fans and friends stepped in to offer the aforementioned reality. One of the big names to fight for the former Beatle’s honour was legendary 1980s singer-songwriter, Alison Moyet. She also defended McCartney’s right to fold some of his new material into the setlist after some fans disputed the density of lesser-known modern cuts.

Taking to Twitter, the former Yazoo singer wrote: “Knock his voice? He is hitting notes some singers 30 years his junior lost in their haste, if they ever found them at all. As for the setlist. His call. He’s not his own tribute act. Singular talent. Massive admiration.”

During Live Aid in 1985, Paul McCartney took to the stage to perform ‘Let It Be’. Supporting his vocals towards the climax was an all-star panel consisting of The Who’s Pete Townshend, David Bowie, Alison Moyet and Bob Geldof. Watch below.