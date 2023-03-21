Alicia Silverstone ready to re-join Brendan Fraser for new ‘Blast From The Past’









Actor Alicia Silverstone claims that she is now ready to reunite with fellow star Brendan Fraser for a potential new version of Blast From The Past. The two actors previously performed together in the 1999 original film alongside Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek and Dave Foley.

The film focuses on Fraser’s character, Adam Webster, who had been living his entire life in isolation in an underground fallout bunker. However, eventually, he must go out to the surface on what he thinks will be a dangerous restocking mission, at which point he meets Silverstone’s character, Eve Rustikov.

At the 90s Con, Silverstone suggested that she was fully ready to get moving on any hint of a new production of the film, giving high praise to her co-star, who has, of course, just won an Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. “With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan,” Silverstone said. “It was so much fun.”

Silverstone also noted that she had met with Fraser after his recent Oscar win. “He’s so cute,” she said. “He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time, and you have to grow, and it’s part of life that you struggle, and then look what happened to him! So yes, I’m happy to do that.”