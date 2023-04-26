Alice Cooper shares title of new album









In a recent conversation with Tommy London of SiriusXM, Alice Cooper discussed his band’s two forthcoming albums, revealing that the first, which arrives later this year, is called Road. The conversation occurred earlier this week as the latest episode in London’s popular ‘Hair Nation’ series.

“It’s Tommy London here. I’m hanging with Alice Cooper on ‘Hair Nation,'” the host began. “Alice, you mentioned before that you have two albums in the can. Are they good to go? Are they still gotta be tweaked out or?”

“Uh, yeah,” Cooper replied. “One, the album that’s gonna be coming out very soon is the touring band [Ryan] Roxie and Glen [Buxton]. You know, all the guys, Tommy [Henriksen] and Chuck [Garric] and Nita [Strauss]. I said, ‘I wanna show this band off.’

“So we did an album in the studio and very, very, very few overdubs in it because the band’s so tight and I wanted them to all do the writing with me. I said, ‘Everybody bring in songs.’ I want everything in-house, you know. [Bob] Ezrin produced it and I mean, it’s a great guitar-driven rock and roll album. So, I mean, I’m very, very proud of this album. And it’s coming. It’ll be out this year and then there’s another album I can’t talk about.”

“Are you able to tell us the title of this record? Or is that still yet to be revealed?” London then asked.

“I think it’s gonna be called Road. Because it’s, you know, this is the band that’s on the road and most of the songs are about the road,” Cooper said, adding, “There’s a lot of funny stuff on there. There’s a couple of heartbreakers. Uh, there’s, you know, I mean, I think when you hear the album, you get a feeling of what it’s like to be on the road.”