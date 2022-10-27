Algiers release Zack de la Rocha collaboration and announce new album 'SHOOK'









Algiers have released a new single entitled ‘Irreversible Damage’ with a guest feature from Rage Against The Machine’s frontman Zack de la Rocha. Algiers’ Franklin James Fisher said of the track: “The end of that song is the sound of joy. That’s what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything’s falling apart.”

The band have also announced that their fourth studio album, SHOOK, will be released on February 24th, 2023, on Matador Records. As well as de la Rocha, the album features several high-profile musicians, including Big Rube, Samuel T. Herring, Jae Matthews, LaToya Kent and Backxwash, amongst many others.

The press release for the album announcement reads: “Algiers have always been unflinching, but SHOOK is at the same time notably joyous and celebratory. It was born when Fisher and [Ryan] Mahan found themselves back in their native Atlanta for several months, reeling from growing pressures and burnout as touring musicians.”

“I think this record is us finding home,” said Mahan. His bandmate Fisher added: “It was a whole new positive experience— having a renewed relationship with the city we’re from and having pride in that. I like the idea that this record has taken you on a voyage, but it begins and ends in Atlanta.”

Algiers have also announced a 2023 European tour. Check out the show dates below and the video for ‘Irreversible Damage’ ft. Zack de la Rocha.

Algiers 2023 European tour dates:

February 9th Dublin – Workman’s

February 15th Brussels – Botanique Rotonde

February 16 Winterthur – Salzhaus

February 17th Ravenna – Bronson

February 18th Pordenone – Capitol

February 20 Ljubljana – Kino Šiška

February 21st Vienna – Flex

February 22 Linz – Posthof

February 24th Prague – Lucerna Music Bar

February 25th Warsaw – Niebo

March 1st Dresden – Beatpol

March 2nd Berlin – Hole44

March 3 Bielefeld – Forum

March 4 Schorndorf – Manufaktur

March 5th Cologne – Club Volta

March 7 Paris – Petit Bain

March 8th London – The Dome

