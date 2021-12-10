Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall accused of abuse by Lingua Ignota









Lingua Ignota has alleged that she suffered abuse while in a relationship with Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall.

Ignota took to Twitter to release a statement that began: “I was in an abusive relationship with Alexis Marshall from July 2019 through June 2021. I endured mental and emotional abuse and sexual abuse resulting in bodily harm. Alexis’ addiction to one-sided sex effected me in extreme ways”.

She continues: “I was subjected to multiple sexual assaults/rapes where I was fully penetrated while sleeping without my consent, after I explicitly stated this was *not ok with me.* Alexis obtained consent through deception, manipulation, and coercion.”

The musician, whose real name is Kristin Hayter, then concluded: “As a result of this relationship my quality of life decreased significantly. I suffered enormous psychological and physical damage. I continue to do physical therapy to treat ongoing issues with my spine and am in intensive therapy”.

When reached for comment by Pitchfork, Marshall’s representatives shared the statement: “I absolutely did not engage in any form of abusive behaviour towards Kristin”.

Adding: “Kristin is a person that I loved and cared deeply for, however, our relationship was unhealthy for both of us. I can assure anyone reading this that I absolutely did not abuse her, mentally or physically. I am investigating legal options”.

You can read Ignota’s full comprehensive statement attached to the Tweet below.

I’ve decided to release my full statement about my experience at this time. Hopefully this will answer any questions and clarify timelines. Heavy content warning. https://t.co/5Rz0xNe7v6 — LINGUA “UNHINGED KRAMPUS MOM” IGNOTA (@LINGUA_IGNOTA_) December 9, 2021