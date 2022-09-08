Alexandra Savior shines at Manchester gig









After a YouTube video of Alexandra Savior singing ‘Big Jet Plane’ by Angus Stone was discovered by Courtney Love in 2012, who swiftly Tweeted, “this girl is gonna be huge!”, it didn’t take long for the young singer to attract the attention of Columbia Records.

Since then, Savior has released two albums, Belladonna of Sadness and The Archer, the former created in collaboration with Alex Turner and James Ford. With the COVID pandemic interrupting live music, Savior’s current tour has allowed her to play UK shows outside of London for the first time in her career.

The Manchester date was originally set to take place in the intimate venue Gorilla. However, a last-minute upgrade meant that the new location was Manchester Club Academy within Manchester University’s Student Union.

As crowds gathered in the basement venue, the sounds of Chet Baker faded away as support act Morly shyly stepped on stage, accompanied by just a keys player. Despite the richness of her voice, the repetitive nature of her set wasn’t the greatest of openers, instead, it left a rather melancholic atmosphere prevailing over the audience.

This dissipated once Savior took to the stage with her band before launching into The Archer, single ‘Saving Grace.’ The moody guitars and Savior’s mesmeric vocals were instantly captivating, which led nicely into her next song from the same album ‘Crying All the Time.’

Savior’s stage presence was enthralling, occasionally using dramatic intonations in her voice for lines such as “and now I’m crying all the time.” Her frequent friendly interaction with the crowd made the gig even greater, and a community feel was present throughout the night.

Savior debuted two new songs entitled ‘All the Girls’ and ‘You Make It Easier’ from her upcoming album, which sounded very promising, delivering a new and refreshed take on her signature sound. Even though she did forget a few lyrics to the newly-written tracks, she brushed this off with a few giggles and witty remarks, and the audience didn’t seem to mind at all.

Standout moments from the night included ‘Soft Currents,’ a gentle and sparse piano-led track which left many audience members wiping their eyes whilst also singing every word. Furthermore, Belladonna of Sadness single ‘Mystery Girl’ saw Savior give her all as she ended the aptly-mysterious and cinematic-sounding song with unnerving screams.

An encore welcomed Savior back onto the stage to sing ‘The Archer,’ which featured a bewitching guitar solo towards the end of the track, which wrapped up the violent lyrics that dominate over the paradoxically tender instrumentation of the earlier part of the song.

Although there was a distinctive lack of certain stand-out tracks from Savior’s back catalogue, such as ‘Shades,’ ‘M.T.M.E,’ ‘Howl,’ ‘Send Her Back’ and ‘Mirage,’ her performance was hypnotising, and the buttery vocals found on her records sounded just as good in real life.