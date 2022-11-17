Alex Ross Perry's Pavement musical heading to New York in December









Alex Ross Perry’s musical about indie legends Pavement is heading to New York next month.

Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical by Perry stars Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher. It will go to the stage for two performances at Bleecker Street’s Sheen Center. The first show will start at 8pm on December 1st, and there’ll also be another production at 2pm on December 2nd.

Currently, details about the production are sparse, but a press release for the show reads: “The majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand.”

The band recently reunited for a series of shows which began in May at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. It took them across America before arriving in Europe, which included a headline performance at Primavera and a lengthy tour of the United Kingdom.

In a review of Pavement’s first show in the UK for 12 years at the O2 Academy in Leeds, Far Out‘s Aimee Ferrier wrote: “Pavement were warmly recieved as they stepped on stage and launched into ‘Grounded’ from Wowee Zowee, resulting in arms flying and beers flowing over the audience. This atmosphere was only heightened by ‘Stereo’, a sing-along hit from Brighten the Corners, whose lyrics were echoed back to the band by passionate audience members”.

Adding: “Over the course of the evening, the band played 26 songs, including ‘Summer Babe’, ‘Harness Your Hopes’, ‘Range Life’, ‘Spit on a Stranger’, ‘Cut Your Hair’, ‘Shady Lane’ and ‘Silence Kid’. The set continued with momentum, mixing big crowd-pleasers with quick punk-infused tracks like ‘Serpentine Pad.’”

Unfortunately, Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus recently ruled out the possibility of the band making new music. “It’d be total cringe if we [wrote new music],” Malkmus told NME. “No way. These songs are good, they exist in this present. There’s no point.”