Alex G announces ‘Live From Union Transfer’ vinyl-only live album









Alex G has announced details of his new live album Live From Union Transfer. The release is available exclusively on vinyl.

The LP was recorded over the course of three sold-out hometown shows at the Union Transfer in Philadelphia last year. In total, there are 14 tracks on the album, with Alex G largely relying on creations from 2022’s God Save The Animals, with a smattering of older songs also embedded into the track-listing.

Live From Union Transfer is a limited release, and only 3500 tangerine-coloured pieces of vinyl will be available. Each copy is hand numbered. It’s available to pre-order from Dom Mart and will also be available to buy at a limited number of independent record stores.

In a five-star live review of Alex G’s concert at The Roundhouse in London, Far Out wrote: “Alex G is his music; his albums contain his entire inner world: his fears, flaws, ambitions – everything. In God Save The Animals, he seems most real when playing a single steel-strung guitar, but on Thursday night, tender moments like ‘Early Morning Waiting’ were when he seemed most artificial. It was when he allowed the music to overwhelm him that the magic really happened”.

Adding: “During his generous encore, which included renditions of ‘Bobby’, Forever’ and ‘Brite Boy’, the outside world seemed to dissolve. For 20 minutes, everything was still and pure and good. Below me, 500 people shed their skin in real time.”