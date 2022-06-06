Alec John Such, original bassist for Bon Jovi, has died aged 70









Alec John Such, Bon Jovi’s original bassist, has died at the age of 70. At the time of writing, the musician’s cause of death remains unknown. Such was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with his former Bon Jovi bandmates back in 2018.

Jon Bon Jovi confirmed the news of Such’s passing via social media, writing: “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”

The frontman added: “To be honest, we found our way to each other through him. He was a childhood friend and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today, those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly.”

David Bryan, the group’s keyboardist, also offered some kind words about Such, taking to Twitter to write: “RIP my soul brother…. It was an honour and pleasure to share the stage and to share life with you.”

Alex John Such was born in Yonkers, New York, in 1951. In his pre-fame years, he was part of a band called Phantom’s Opera, in which he played alongside his future Bon Jovi bandmate, Toress. Such sat behind the kit for Bon Jovi from 1983 to 1994, at which point the band’s heavy workload became too much, and he was replaced by Hugh McDonald.

Such played on Bon Jovi’s first five albums, including 1985’s 7800º Fahrenheit, 1988’s Slippery When Wet, 1988’s New Jersey and 1992’s Keep The Faith. In 2018, he was present during the band’s Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. During the group’s speech, Such recalled: “When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to, and I am too happy to have been a part of that vision.”

