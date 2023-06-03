Why Alec Guinness regretted making ‘Star Wars’









The legendary British actor Alec Guinness was known for his versatility and commanding presence on stage and screen. He began acting on-stage in the 1930s, earning critical acclaim for appearances in New Theatre and Old Vic productions, including John Gielgud’s Hamlet adaption. However, a transition to the silver screen in the 1940s established Guinness as a salient presence in the acting world and, eventually, Hollywood.

Guinness achieved his first Academy Award nomination in 1951 for his role in Charles Crichton’s The Lavender Hill Mob. While Guinness didn’t quite snatch the Oscar that year, a watertight portrayal of Col. Nicholson in The Bridge on the River Kwai in 1957 secured him the ‘Best Actor’ award at both the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs.

The Bridge on the River Kwai may have filled Guinness’ trophy cabinet, but it was an Oscar-nominated performance in a galaxy far, far away for which he’s most widely remembered. As Obi-Wan Kenobi in George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy, Guinness imbued the character with a palpable air of wisdom and enigma. The resonating impact of his iconic line, “The Force will be with you, always,” epitomises the legacy of the Star Wars universe that prevails to this day across unending remakes.

Commenting on Guinness’ professional approach to acting in Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy, Harrison Ford, who portrayed Han Solo, said: “It was, for me, fascinating to watch Alec Guinness. He was always prepared, always professional, always very kind to the other actors. He had a very clear head about how to serve the story.”

Although Guinness gave a devoted performance soaked in experience and his age-old Shakespearean command, he wasn’t a fan of the movie and even less of Lucas’ scriptwriting.

“Apart from the money, I regret having embarked on the film,” Guinness reportedly grumbled during production. “I like them well enough, but it’s not an acting job, the dialogue—which is lamentable—keeps being changed and only slightly improved, and I find myself old and out of touch with the young.”

According to Guinness’ autobiography, A Positively Final Appearance: A Journal, following his appearance in 1977’s A New Hope, a Star Wars super fan approached him for an autograph boasting that he had watched the movie over 100 times. Guinness agreed to sign the autograph on the condition that the fan never watch the movie again.

Watch Alec Guinness discuss his Star Wars role on Parkinson below.