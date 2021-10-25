Alec Baldwin was told that prop gun on film set was safe









One week after the tragic on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, one caused by a faulty prop gun at the hands of Alec Baldwin, and enquiries into the incident are rife. The latest information from the distressing case has revealed that the assistant director told Baldwin that the prop gun was safe to use.

It is thought that the gun was loaded with one currently inexplicable live round, resulting in the death of Hutchins at 42, and severe injuries to director Joel Souza on the set of the film Rust. Baldwin later shared a statement on social media expressing his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours”.

Continuing, the statement further read, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family”. Production on Joel Souza’s Rust has indefinitely ceased whilst the production company comply with police investigations.

The latest reports from the BBC now reveal that assistant director Dave Halls told Baldwin that the prop gun was safe, shouting “cold gun!” to confirm its safety.

Meanwhile, in a report from Variety, it has been stated that the International Alliance Of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) told its membership in an email that the weapon contained one ‘live single round’. The horrific incident came just hours after half a dozen of the crew members walked off the set of the film in protest of poor working conditions, with industry-standard safety procedures not being followed.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” a statement from a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC read following the death of Halyna Hutchins.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021