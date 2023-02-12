Alec Baldwin retains New York Philharmonic roles despite ‘Rust’ shooting charges









It has come to light that Alec Baldwin will, for now, retain his roles as the radio host and member of the board of directors of the New York Philharmonic, even though he is currently facing manslaughter charges for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin has been on the board of directors for the New York Philharmonic since 2011 and has hosted their radio show since 2009. In 2012, the actor donated $1million dollars to the famous orchestra, and the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation have also offered more than $50,000 to the organisation.

Fellow board member Charles F. Neimeth has lavished praise on Baldwin and the kind of deeds he has done for the benefit of the orchestra. “He has been an incredibly strong person on the board, and very, very helpful and I think that will probably carry us today,” he said. “He’s been a strong contributor, both financially and otherwise.”

Last month, Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter from the October 2021 shooting on the set of Rust in New Mexico. Baldwin had fired a prop gun containing a live round that killed the mother of one Hutchins and injured the movie’s director, Joel Souza. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

However, it also recently came to light that Baldwin has been charged under gun laws that were not actually existent at the time of the shooting. The enhancement law raising Baldwin’s potential sentence to five years rather than three did not become a legal decree until May 2022. A court office spokesperson said that First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwie is currently reviewing the case. “The District Attorney and special prosecutor are actively reviewing all applicable laws to ensure they have the strongest case to secure justice for Halyna Hutchins,” they said.