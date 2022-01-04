Alec Baldwin wants to move ahead without the negativity of 'Rust'









A lot of things happened to the film industry in 2021, but perhaps none of them were more impactful than the tragedy on the set of Rust, an incident that ended in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the hands of Alec Baldwin. This single incident sparked outrage and furious online discourse, criticising the production as well as the actor.

While many details about the accident were unclear at the time, further investigations have provided more clarity about the situation. There were many conflicting reports that have surfaced over the course of the investigation that has challenged the initial public perception of what actually happened on the set of Rust.

Despite the fact that Baldwin denied even pulling the trigger of the prop gun, other members of the production have claimed that the actor was “playing Russian Roulette with the gun” even though the script did not have any portions in which Baldwin was supposed to fire the weapon. In addition, investigators have also determined that the gun was somehow loaded with a live round in what is a catastrophic error.

All these bizarre contradictions have attracted legitimate criticism from other working professionals in the film industry who want a sustainable work environment that puts safety above everything else. Many crew members had chosen to speak out about the terrible standards of the project at first but they penned a joint letter describing it as “professional”.

Baldwin recently took to Instagram to claim that he wants to move past the “oceans of negativity online” even though he thinks about what happened every single day. “I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death of Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin claimed.

Watch the entire post of Alec Baldwin talking about Rust below.