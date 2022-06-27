Alec Baldwin to interview director Woody Allen









In a somewhat surprising move, actor Alec Baldwin has been announced to be interviewing the director Woody Allen, who has long faced criticism for allegations of sexual abuse against his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Baldwin released a video to state that the interview would take place on June 28th at 10:30am EST on the very same social media platform.

Alongside the video, he posted the following statement: “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue”.

Making reference to the 2021 HBO docuseries Allen vs Farrow, in which allegations of sexual abuse were renewed by statements from Dylan Farrow. The show documentary included a brand new piece of evidence against the director, showing a 7-year-old Dylan talking about the alleged incident of abuse shortly after she claims that it occurred.

Actor Alec Baldwin hasn’t exactly been clean of criticism in recent times either, with the actor being part of the tragic incident on the set of the film Rust that saw the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shot dead as a result of a faulty prop gun. Though Baldwin was holding the gun at the time, he was unaware that it inexplicably contained live rounds, with Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office still investigating the incident that has seen a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and several other producers of the film.

Take a look at the video posted by Baldwin, below, and tune in on June 28th at 10:30 am EST to watch the interview between him and Allen.