Alec Baldwin answers Rob Schneider's 'SNL' criticism









The actor Alec Baldwin has come to the defence of the iconic American comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL) after former star of the show Rob Schneider criticised the show for a specific sketch released in 2016.

Speaking with the former FOX News host Glenn Beck, Schneider said that the sketch, which featured Kate McKinnon performing Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ in the character of Hillary Clinton, was an example of modern comedy trying to “indoctrinate” viewers into a particular way of thinking. Appearing in the series from 1990-1994, Schneider collaborated with the likes of Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Chris Farley and Norm MacDonald.

Responding to the criticism, Baldwin, who has hosted SNL 17 times, took to Instagram to state it “must be an incredibly slow news cycle if we’re talking about Rob Schneider’s thoughts about Kate McKinnon playing Hillary Clinton so many years ago”.

Admitting that he thinks Schneider is a “very, very funny” comedian, Baldwin further assessed, “You’ve got to be careful when you criticise people for their judgment…And you turn around and pause for a moment and realise, well that judgment of theirs led them to hire you once upon a time”.

Baldwin also had some thoughts to share when it came to Schneider’s specific criticisms of the show’s political edge, stating, “I hear that these conservatives say that there’s a bias against them, and I think that’s unfortunate…Trump is the only president in our country’s history who has served as president and was unchanged by the process. It must be tough for the Rob Schneiders of the world. It must be tough that your man is a maniac”.

Take a look at Baldwin’s entire take on the matter in his (somewhat bizarre) video, below.