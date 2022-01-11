Aldous Harding announces return with new single ‘Lawn’









Aldous Harding is making her long-awaited return later this week with a new single titled ‘Lawn’ and an album set to follow.

Her 4AD record label teased the single in a tweet and confirmed that the whole thing would be available when it is released on Wednesday, January 12th, at 2pm GMT.

The song will be Harding’s first since last summer’s ‘Old Peel’ and the forthcoming album rumoured to be following the release of ‘Lawn’ in the coming year would be her first since 2019’s acclaimed Designer.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter is also set to embark on a run of European and UK shows beginning on March 3rd in Brussels, Belgium before moving on to North America in June.

While currently, no details have been released regarding the purported album, hopefully, further announcements will follow ‘Lawn’ and we will be graced by yet another dose of poignant nu-folk by the ethereal songwriter.

As for now, we will patiently await ‘Lawn’. You can check back here on Wednesday afternoon for the premiere of the video.