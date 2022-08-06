The albums that changed Kevin Bacon’s life:









We’ve all got that list of albums that changed everything. Maybe we found them in our parent’s record collection, or maybe we bought them ourselves. Either way, the emotional connection to these formative LPs usually remains well into adulthood. These are records we return to time and time again, albums that seem to encapsulate that wonderful period when we’re just beginning to embrace music as a private pleasure. Here, Kevin Bacon names the ten records that changed his life.

Bacon is something of an icon in the film world. That term is thrown around willy-nilly these days, but I think it’s deserved when you’re talking about the man who played Ren McCormack in Footloose. Since the appeared in the 1984 classic, Bacon has starred in films as diverse as The Woodman, Mystic River, Crazy, Stupid Love, Black Mass, and Apollo 13. That’s not to mention his life as a touring musician with his brother, a celebrated composer for film and TV.

Music has been an essential part of Bacon’s life since childhood when his sister and brother played in a jug band in the basement: “Michael played guitar, and my sister played cello, oboe, guitar, banjo, piano – pretty much anything,” he told Music Radar. “They sounded great. Seeing them make music in front of me, the fact that they played instruments and were in a band, it really got to me. It seemed really cool.”

The most prominent album on Bacon’s list is probably The Beatles’ classic concept album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which he was able to buy after stealing the change that would fall from his dad’s pockets. “It was crazy, it was fresh – sonically, it was so advanced – but it was also very accessible, even for a kid. It was just wonderful.”

Bacon also included James Taylor’s self-titled 1969 album, which introduced Bacon to the world of folk and continues to remind him of his wife. “This is an important record to me – and I love all of James’ work; I’ve been a huge fan for so many years – because when I first met my wife, when I was courting her – now, that’s a funny word [laughs] – one of the first things we connected on was James Taylor, particularly his early work. We would play this game where I’d start to sing a song and she’d finish it. In that way, this record, and James in general, was an important part of my life.”

You can Bacon’s full selection below.

The albums that changed Kevin Bacon’s life:

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles Beggar’s Banquet – The Rolling Stones James Taylor – James Taylor Good News – Michael Bacon & Larry Gold Blue – Joni Mitchell Innervisions – Stevie Wonder The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle – Bruce Springsteen That’s The Way Of The World – Earth, Wind & Fire Parallel Lines – Blondie Original Soundtrack – Footloose